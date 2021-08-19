Commercial Land Trust project member eligibility

James Feave/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - A Commercial Land Trust, or CLT, is a community-based project that buys land and removes it from the speculative, for-profit real estate market. The CLT grants the company a 99-year renewable ground lease that includes a resale mechanism. As a result, future purchasers may afford the home since original public and private subsidy investments are retained. Prospective purchasers need to be qualified with the project eligibility to make sure the objective hits the right person:

Financial records (profit and loss, cash flow statements, and balance sheets) -for the previous two years

Financial forecasts or the ability to get financing to operate your company for a minimum of two years.

A statement explaining why they want their company to be of the community

A maximum of 2-3 references are required; we will not accept more than one recommendation from the same company.

After the requirements have been completed, A 5-6 committee consisting of members of the Commercial Land Trust Consultation Board and members of the Commercial Land Trust will examine the application information, interview candidates, issue a written recommendation.

This recommendation must be submitted for final approval by the whole Advisory Board. Denied candidates will be invited to a hearing meeting with the Board and elaborate on the rejection causes.

The commercial space is developed to establish an African American / BIPOC enterprise node with an inexpensive business space for companies owned by BIPOC. They are at risk of being displaced, expanded, or relocated and are interested in controlling the area in which they are active. The selection criteria are intended to prioritize commercial leasing space to those companies who help achieve this objective.

For those who are interested in this program, visit their official website for detailed information. (https://www.clclt.org/clti-selection-criteria)

