Places to shop in the Twin Cities metro area

ST. PAUL, MN - Twin Cities metro area is a paradise for shopaholics. From outlet to regional centers and Mall of America, shoppers will always find what they're looking for in the Twin Cities metro area. There are too many counts, but here's our recommendation to help you find the place to shop.

1. Mall of America

The Mall of America, located in Bloomington and opened in 1992, contains 520 stores and 60 restaurants. It also has a 13-screen movie theater and indoor amusement park: celebrity events, book signings, and other special events also held at the MOA.

The Triple Five Group, owned by the Ghermezian brothers, created the concept and design for the Mall. They also own the second-largest shopping mall in North America.

2. Twin Cities Premium Outlet Stores

The Minneapolis St. Paul Airport is about 5 minutes away from the Twin Cities Premium Outlet Stores. If you're passing through Minneapolis and want to go shopping or take a look around, Twin Cities Premium Outlet can be a good pick.

Over 85 outlet stores, including Nike Factory Store, Coach, Polo Ralph Lauren, Under Armour, and Vera Bradley, can be found at Twin Cities Premium Outlets. A Food Court with comfy seating and an indoor or outdoor fireplace is also available at the Mall.

Besides offering an offline store, Twin Cities Premium Outlet Stores also provide a website where you can shop whenever you want. Here's to check out their official website.

3. Southdale Center

Southdale Center is a retail mall in Edina, Minnesota, one of the Twin Cities suburbs, opened in 1956.

There are approximately 120 specialty boutiques in Southdale, ranging from women's clothing to gifts and jewelry. Michael Kors, Madewell, Brighton Collectibles, J. Crew, Francesca's Collections, Sephora, Coach, and The Apple Store are 120 specialized stores in Southdale Center.

The Mall also offers a diverse selection of food alternatives, including dine-in restaurants.

