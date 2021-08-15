Highlights of Golden Valley's Right-of-Way and Corner Visibility policies

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN – The city of Golden Valley has a Right-of-Way and Corner Visibility policy in place to develop roads throughout the city. The management of these policies focuses on tree and shrub planting, sidewalk and driveway building, and corner visibility in order to maintain the boulevards and streets' quality.

Right-of-Way, or ROW, is essential for anyone using the street. Besides providing space for bikeways or sidewalks, the city can place utilities such as traffic signs and lamp posts.

The Right-of-Way varies depending on how wide the road is. However, in Golden Valley, the Right-of-Way’s width is either 50 or 60 feet. The street will take up half of the width, and the other half is divided into 2 sections for the boulevard on each side.

As a property owner adjacent to boulevards, you will be required to manage the ROW nearby to your property. You will be required to keep the boulevards clean and mow them if deemed necessary.

For trees and plantings, the residents are prohibited from planting trees and installing other objects such as fences, retaining walls, or lawn irrigation systems on, under, or across the boulevard without a city-approved permit. With that said, the city has all the control over any plants or objects installed in the ROW.

Suppose you need to construct a sidewalk or driveway for your property. In that case, you need to consult with the city first and adhere to the city’s requirements. You will be responsible for your construction project and any damage to the ROW.

At an intersection, there must be visibility for the drivers to see all the corners without obstruction. So, planting trees above 30 inches and below 8 feet is prohibited around the corners.

