ST PAUL, MN - Since 1841, there have been several construction projects inside St. Paul's Cathedral. But in 1904, the concept of a perennial mother church was brought to reality by Archbishop John Ireland, a famous herdsman of the Archdiocese of St. Paul.

In 1905 the French architect Emmanuel Louis Masqueray was chosen to create what we know as Saint Paul's Fourth Cathedral. The dedication to the Catholic religion and the strong personal bond between Masqueray and Archbishop Ireland made him especially qualified. The new Cathedral needed to be "a modern building, perfect in its acoustics, in its sanitary, ventilating, heating and other details," according to a peer of Masqueray. Thus was the task of Masqueray and the many designers, craftsmen, laborers, clergy, and laypeople who worked on this structure.

Saint Paul's Beaux-Arts Cathedral has an asymmetric cross floor plan with clean straight lines featuring circular doms and arches. The 120-meter dome is composed of curving stainless steel beams coated by clay and copper. The main facade is flanked by a 150-foot winning tower. Under a magnificent arch, which frames a huge, rose window, are the three front doors.

The new interior elements of the Archbishop of Canterbury include huge dome windows and aisle rose skylights. Installed in the late 1940s, electrical illumination improves the interior of the Cathedral. Before his unexpected death in 1917, Masqueray had finished just a few interior designs.

The sanctuary also is the main focus of the interior, where the altar stands. Masqueray produced a raw altar drawing but passed before the building began. On the columns sits a bronze dome with two angels and a St Paul sculpture. In May 1927, the work was completed on the dome above the main altar.

On the art field, St. Paul Minnesota Cathedral has Three huge pictures of Christ's Crucifixion and death portray situations. The Entombment was created by the 19th Century artist Theodule-Augustin Robot, an artwork in gloomy tones representing the preparation of Jesus' body following his death. Two frescoes by the Minnesota artist Mark Balma in the mid-1990s are more recently added.

Many hands created the Cathedral of St. Paul, Minnesota, from Masqueray's first designs. For the immigrants who have helped to build, the craftsmen and designers have worked in the last 85 years to adorn the church. It genuinely is an adequate witness to God and a hallowed location where anyone may admire His majesty and worship with elevated hearts.

