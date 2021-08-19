The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers advice about wild rice harvesting

ST. PAUL, MN - This year's wild rice conditions appear to be favorable in many locations of Minnesota, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is providing advice and a reminder of critical rules confining harvest to ripe rice stands.

"While I'm hearing reports of good wild rice in some places this year, the hot and dry conditions that much of the state is experiencing means that rice stands are going to vary," said Ricky Lien, DNR wetland habitat team supervisor.

Lien advises those interested in harvesting wild rice to look for good stands and check if they are accessible by boat. He believes certain rivers have good rice stands, but low water levels make access difficult.

In addition to the push pole or paddles, harvesters use two sticks or flails to knock mature seeds into the canoe. While harvesting wild rice takes time and effort, having a knowledgeable mentor can help.

Those considering harvesting should be aware of regulations designed to help protect wild rice stands in the future. For license, regulatory, and safety information, visit the DNR's wild rice management page.

Every year from August 15 to September 30, harvesters can select mature wild rice. Even during harvest season, Minnesota's green rice rule prohibits harvesting unripe or "green" rice. Before harvesting rice, ricers must ensure that the grain is ripe and easily falls from the stalk.

Peak harvesting is forecast in late August to mid-September if the weather is warm and dry. Although this summer's hot weather has accelerated some rice stand ripening, harvesters must still wait until August 15 to ensure their stand is mature.

Harvesters should pack out everything they bring in. Preparing the rice is also a must before leaving. It's standard advice to novice rice harvesters to utilize a processor rather than process oneself.

Moreover, DNR also recommends that learning from someone eager to share might be beneficial, as with other types of gatherings.

Contact your local DNR wildlife manager or Shallow Lakes Program specialist for additional information about wild rice in your area.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.