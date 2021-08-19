Spot suggestions for a fantastic Kayak adventure in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Are you a fan of kayak sports and seeking a spot to indulge in your passion in Minnesota? Minnesota offers so many great kayaking places that it will be difficult to choose where to go. Here is a list of gorgeous sites for a terrific kayak trip to help you decide.

1. Chain of Lakes

Chain of Lakes is one of the most favorite spots to kayak in Minneapolis. This lake is also a great location for beginners that not have any good equipment for kayaking because you can rent from Wheel Fun Rentals.

2. St. Croix River

The St. Croix River is one of the most perfect river sections in Minnesota to kayak there are a lot of beautiful views you can discover while kayaking in this lake that would make a fantastic experience that you ever make.

3. St. Louis River

The Saint Louis River is the largest river in United State. This place is also good for Kayak professionals, and for beginners, you can rental proper equipment there in case you don't have one of those.

4. Blue Earth River

There are a lot of interesting landscapes and hidden gems you can found at Blue Earth River. Ranging from a stunning river valley for you to kayaking, to the excellent fishing spots. For the kayaking experience, there is a kayak tour and guide there you can also rent kayaks and use their shuttle service.

5. Lake Itasca

Lake Itasca is a beautiful clear lake located in southeastern Clearwater County, in the Headwaters area of north-central Minnesota. If you plan to go kayaking on this lake and don't have enough equipment, you can rent kayaks at Itasca Sports in Itasca State Park.

