The do's and don'ts when selecting a mask

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Because the delta variant virus is more contagious than other viruses, the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise citizens, both fully vaccinated and unprotected, to wear a mask indoors and outside.

There are many types of masks you can use to protect yourself from getting the spread of COVID-19. Selecting a mask can be difficult since there are so many options. To help you decide here are some guidelines from CDC do's and don’ts when selecting masks.

Do's

- Do choose masks that, can completely cover your nose and mouth,

- Do choose a mask that has multiple layers, and have breathable fabric,

- Do choose a mask that has a nose wire to avoid air from leaking

- Do choose a mask that fits perfectly the sides of your face, and make sure don’t have a gap when you wear it.

Don'ts

- Don't choose masks with an exhalation valve or vents,

- Don't Choose a mask with a single-layer mask, or mask made of thin fabric.

- Don't choose a mask with hard breathing fabric, for example, vinyl.

- Don't use the MN95 mask for your daily use because this mask should be reserved for health care workers or other high-risk work settings.

The Delta variant is different from past versions of the virus and spreads about twice as easily from one person to another. With the Delta variant, fully vaccinated people may be able to spread the virus to others. In order to protect yourself and others, it's better to wear a mask and do vaccines for full protection.

To learn more about COVID 19 including recommendations and guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health visit their official website here.

For questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, call COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.