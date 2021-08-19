The American Culinary Federation Minneapolis chef's chapter is battling against childhood obesity

MINNEAPOLIS - Learn Begins at Breakfast is an interactive nutrition program for third-grade children that encourages them to eat breakfast every day. This activity aims to educate youngsters about good nutrition by having them make a morning parfait. This program is collaboratively Developed by the American Culinary Federation (ACF) and The American Heart Association of Twin Cities. This program aims to combine messages on the main food categories and portion management into an engaging and age-appropriate program to battle against childhood obesity.

The main objective of Learn Begins at Breakfast include:

Education children and families to grasp the components of nutrition via an effort under the leadership of the ACF heads.

To be the culinary industry's voice in combating hunger, malnutrition, and obesity in children.

Foster, encourage, and promote knowledge of good nutrition in children of school age.

Technically, kids at a local school will learn about healthy eating habits and making their breakfast parfait. The program is designed to teach kids about self-control, portion control, nutrition, and the importance of healthy eating. It includes making yogurt, cereal, fruit, and other food for the kids and then serving it up to them.

ACF chapters interested in participating in this initiative are invited to contact their local American Heart Association chapter for further information. The initiative will require participants to choose how many students/schools they want to affect.

After contacting the schools to make an appointment, The next stage is collaborating with local distributors to get fruit, cereals, and yogurt. Ensure to put the logo on the cups for perfects and side measurements to teach kids how much grain, fruit, and yogurt they can add to perfect their healthy meal. To order, don't hesitate to get in touch with MTC, Inc. Some of the chapters also provided the students with chef hats.

