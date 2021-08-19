How Eden Praire Fire Department handles emergency events

Matt Chesin/Unsplash

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN — Eden Prairie’s Fire Department is putting a lot of care and effort into its Emergency Operations Plan. The plan is constructed so it can cover any emerging incidents in the city. Since its creation, the plan has been applicable to handle man-made disasters and natural disasters including tornadoes, floods, and ice storms.

Having streamlined and detailed emergency plans are essential for a city. It not only reduces the confusion and uncertainty levels during disastrous events but also provides a space for firefighters or even the residents to act and think calmly in crucial times. Emergency plans also function as a guideline on what to do, and how to do it properly.

In collaboration with Eden Prairie’s Police Department, the Fire Department has 11 outdoor sirens throughout the city in place. Those sirens are both Departments’ efforts in relaying information on the residents if an emergency happens.

Another effort to relay emergency information shown by the Fire Department is by supporting the Smart911 Emergency Notification System and Community Emergency Response Team.

In addition, the city recommends the residents to be ready for any emergency by having an emergency supply kit, ensuring an emergency plan is in place in the residents’ households and working together with the neighbors.

If you want to make an emergency kit, it must have water, non-perishable food, batteries, radios, a first aid kit, and other special needs for your family members.

As for the emergency plan, you can discuss it with your family members. You need to determine how to contact each other, the destination to meet if you are separated at the moment, and emergency contacts.

Also, chances of success will rise if you work together with your neighbors.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.