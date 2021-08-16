The importance of early education

CDC/Unsplash

EDINA, MN – Edina Public Schools endorse the idea of early childhood education. Through Edina’s Early Learning Centers, Edina Public Schools are providing a space for children ages 3 to 5 to be involved in Edina Public Schools' early education.

Children aged 3 to 5 are at their prime time to develop the neural link in the brain. A lot of stimulation is needed to trigger as much neural connection as possible. During this period of their life, children also need to be supported socially and emotionally so they can move up to another level.

One of the Early Learning Center’s teachers, Alaina Zapata, highlights the importance of providing a solid foundation for children in preschool. The benefits are not only for the children or students but also be advantageous for other family members as well.

Kids aged 3 to 5 will have a difficult time during their first and second week in preschool. It is very natural for them. As they come from different backgrounds, how they cope in classrooms would be different as well. It is the teacher’s responsibility to build a family-like community in the classroom, where children feel safe to communicate and express themselves without their parents being around.

The Early Learning Center is the first point of contact for children to make friends. In addition, it provides a space for them to socialize with others outside the family. Kids might not have any idea what to expect in preschools, and it is the teacher’s responsibility to connect with them and guide them to learn.

With the 2021-22 School Year is coming on September 8 for the Early Learning Center, the staff is ecstatic to welcome and teach the children about life and a variety of other things.