Maple Grove Senior High School enhancing positive culture for the curriculums

cottonbro/Pexels

MAPLE GROVE, MN – Maple Grove Senior High, or MG SH, is one of Osseo's three big high schools. From 9 to 12 graders, the school has served as a home for its students, known as 'The Crimsons.' Since its inception in 1996, Maple Grove Senior High has established school credibility and kept all students on track with over 200 classes.

With the enhance of positive culture, MG SH added Advanced Placement (AP) courses, Autonomous Learner Program (ALP), Honors Programs (HP) and, Post-Secondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) to their new curriculums.

By bringing up and enhancing positive culture to the new curriculums, MG SH earned six-time "Best High Schools" honoree by U.S. News & World Report (2015-2017, 2019-2021). The 2014 Minnesota School of Character was also recognized Maple Grove as an honorable mention, highlighting its character development program.

MG SH continues to enlarge its reputation through its new curriculums. The school has produced excellent award-winning sport and fine arts programs that give students co-curricular participation and academic achievement. There are also various student groups, clubs, and associations, which allow all students to participate.

After graduation, MG SH expects the Crimsons to have a bright future and career. Therefore, MG SH Career Resource Center will assist students in exploring and supporting the college preparation process by giving study and career choices suitable for each student. This program will enhance the Crimsons and MG SH's beneficial partnership with colleges and companies inside or outside Maple Grove.

The Crimsons will get skills and capabilities that prepare them for their job entry after graduation, with Robust Course's competency test in technical education and industry certifications.

MG SH has set positive values towards its motto and beliefs as "Live Each Day the Crimson Way." They never stop to excel at motivating the Crimsons by feeding them with gratitude and honor. MG SH keeps striving and improves to create a better school environment for the future Crimsons.

Interested in enrolling to Maple Grove Senior High visit their official website by working hours from Monday to Friday.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.