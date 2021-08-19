Christ Presbyterian Church satisfy worshippers' needs during pandemic

Marcos Paulo Prado/Unsplash

ST. PAUL, MN - The COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over. Some roads are closed, and people are required to stay indoors for an indefinite period. Places of worship are also affected. Some sites of worship are prohibited from operating face-to-face.

However, this did not prevent Christ Presbyterian Church (CPC) in Saint Paul, Minnesota, from spreading God's goodness to its congregation. Through virtual worship services, CPC can continue to worship regularly.

CPC calls their worship activities 'Special Needs Ministries.' Due to the difficulty of direct access to worship, the CPC Church offers its congregations to provide this spiritual need.

Every Wednesday from 6:30–7:45 pm, CPC held 'tapestry,' fun-filled social activities including bowling, ice skating, talent shows, a Christmas pageant, holiday parties, and more. This service is suitable for all ages. Moreover, 'tapestry' also presents the CPC's congregation to explore God's existence and Bible study. Sign up here.

As a substitute for Sunday Mass which should be held in person at the church, CPC overcomes this by having 'Special Needs Buddies,' which will later be filled with volunteers. These volunteers will participate in virtual prayer activities every Sunday morning. 'Special Needs Buddies' also has activities for children which volunteers also accompany.

In the previous event, CPC held a 'Mozaic,' a collective prayer through ZOOM every 10:45 am from January to May 2021. This event has passed, but the benefits provided remain. 'Mozaic' is dedicated to providing family members with special needs who struggle to pray regularly at church.

'Mozaic' was arranged by the student with special needs to give exceptional service to the children of God. The program allowed the participant to make noises, sounds, and movements to please the Lord.

Find out more information or upcoming events on CPC's official website cpconline.org.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.