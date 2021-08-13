An Introduction to The American Culinary Federation Minneapolis Chef Chapter

Louis Hansel - Restaurant Photographer/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The American Culinary Federation, which was established in 1929, is the most significant and most renowned cooks association in the United States. The primary objective of the founding chefs continues to guide the American Culinary Federation today: to promote the professional image of American cooks throughout the globe by educating culinarians at all levels, from apprentices to the most experienced certified master chefs.

The American Culinary Federation (ACF) was the first organization to advocate for the elevation of the job of executive chef from the service status to the professional category in the United States Department of Labor's Dictionary of Official Titles in 1976.

As part of its ongoing efforts to raise the status of professional culinarians, the American Culinary Federation (ACF) runs the only comprehensive certification program for chefs in the country. After a thorough assessment of industry experience, professional education, and culinary abilities, the American Culinary Federation (ACF) offers five levels of certification to cooks, chefs, educators, pastry cooks, and pastry chefs.

As part of their ACF membership, members have access to numerous professional development opportunities, such as networking and camaraderie and seminars, training, and events. They also receive the ACF's official monthly publications, The National Culinary Review and Center of the Plate, which keep them up to date on the ever-changing culinary industry and provide them with a wealth of information.

ACF also promotes ideas through videos, recipes, and method books like The Art and Science of Culinary Preparation, a 600-page industry bible. Every ACF member is also a member of the World Association of Cook Societies (WACS), a worldwide network of chefs and cooks from 54 countries on five continents. The ACF represents the USA.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.