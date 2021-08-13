A Sneak Peek at African American Art from the Southern Perspective Exhibition

Anton Lecock/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - This exhibition brings together visual and ancestral storytelling techniques through the practices of individual artists in the black belt of the American South, a phrase referring to the black soil of the area and the legacies of Afro-Americans who formed their social and agricultural culture.

'In Our Ancestors' Presence, The Southern Perspectives of African American Art' is linked with ancient memory through artists from the South American Black Belt region. The exhibition covers rural life and culture, including metalworking, cemetery and yard arts, and quilting. Work speaks for itself, raising Black voices, material practices, and aspirations to a higher level. The Minneapolis Institute of Art encourages you to take a spiritual journey from the comfort of your home and to experience the connection between artworks and people.

These are some artwork you can find in this exhibition

Shark, C. 1970, Jesse Aaron

Jesse Aaron's shark sculpture is an example of a Southern assemblage utilizing recycled materials. Shark teeth carved into the entire mouth, with a plastic rattle between them to calm the wooden beast. "I grabbed a piece of wood from the woodpile and began carving," Aaron said.

Life Form, 1988, Archie Byron

Byron utilized the sawdust in his root carving efforts to make sculptures for low relief, which blurred painting media and ceramic sculpture. Their genitals, eyeballs, and limbs merge and create a vigilant entity. Facial elements and joints act as connections to indicate the relationship between one living being and another.

April Nineteenth (The Number), 1995

Ronnie Lockett was a young black artist in the 1990s. His art mirrored the 1995 Oklahoma City explosion, killing over 800 people and exposing Pipe Shop's reliance on industrialized warehouse manufacturing. His art often deals with mortality and how loss affects society and awakens personal anxieties.

These are only a few of the numerous pieces of art included in this exhibition. For more information about these pieces of art, visit their official website. (https://new.artsmia.org/exhibition/in-the-presence-of-our-ancestors-southern-perspectives-in-african-american-art)

