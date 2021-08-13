University of Minnesota Medical School examines socioeconomic and racial disparities in medical education financing

National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Experts at the University of Minnesota Medical School estimate that approximately 40 percent of medical school tuition will come from family or personal funds, plus scholarships. The prevalence of these sources varies by race and socioeconomic status.

The study's principal authors were fourth-year medical students Arman Shahriar, Varun Sagi, and Lorenzo Gonzalez.

"Financing a four-year medical education requires upwards of a quarter-million dollars, and this amount has been rising faster than inflation since the 1960s. Prior to this study, little was known about how students pay for medical school, so we set out to shed light on this opaque subject," Shahriar explained.

From 2017 to 2019, the AAMC Matriculating Student Questionnaire was completed by over 29,000 medical students nationwide.

The study found that over a quarter of all medical students originate from high-income families (above $270,000 in 2019) and that 37 percent of these students will pay for medical school using family or personal cash. Only 3 to 4 percent of students in the bottom three economic quintiles rely solely on family or personal funds.

In addition, the study discovered that whereas Asian and white students had higher family and personal money concerns, Black students had the least.

They also discovered that scholarships distributed monies more evenly than family or personal contributions. Due to low-income students' increased reliance on loans, current scholarship amounts are insufficient to cover considerable family or personal financial deficits.

The team is now looking into socioeconomic diversity among first-year medical students. In addition, Shahriar suggests studying the relationship between matriculant financial planning and debt and other economic outcomes during and after graduation.

