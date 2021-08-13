Dr. David Darrow's Appointment to the Hennepin Healthcare Endowed Chair Ushers in a New Era of Collaboration

UMN Medical School/Twitter.com

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Hennepin Healthcare named David Darrow, MD, MPH, assistant professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Minnesota Medical School, the Rockswold-Kaplan Endowed Chair for Traumatic Brain Injury.

The endowed chair was established in 2014 by Elliot and Eloise Kaplan in gratitude for the care Eloise received and Gaylan Rockswold, a Hennepin Healthcare neurosurgeon, to promote research and innovation at the Hennepin Healthcare Traumatic Brain Injury Center.

"The intention of the Kaplans and myself in creating this endowed chair is to attract the brightest minds and advance the treatment for those suffering from traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries," Dr. Rockswold declared in a press release. "The appointment of Dr. Darrow does just that."

The appointment is also historic in that it is the first time that an endowed chair in the Hennepin Healthcare system has been awarded to a faculty member whose primary appointment is in the Department of Neurosurgery, indicating a renewed effort to foster collaboration between the two organizations.

Clark C. Chen, MD, Ph.D., professor, and chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery stated that Hennepin Healthcare neurosurgeons Thomas Bergman and Walter Galicich are already highly recognized adjunct professors in the U of M Medical School's neurosurgery department. Dr. Darrow's position, he feels, will expand chances for clinical and scientific cooperation.

During his residency training at the University of Minnesota Medical School, Dr. Darrow initiated critical collaborations with the Departments of Psychiatry, Bioengineering, and Neurology, resulting in several innovative clinical trials, including the E-STAND (Epidural Stimulation After Neurologic Damage) study, which aimed to optimize epidural spinal cord stimulation to restore volitional movement.

Dr. Darrow's expertise in combining neuromodulation and electrophysiology to develop novel treatment options provides a unique perspective on understanding and treating central nervous system ailments.

Daniel Hoody, MD, interim chief medical officer of Hennepin Healthcare, stated that he is confident that this collaboration between Hennepin Healthcare's clinical expertise and the University of Minnesota Medical School's research experience will position them well to continue their outstanding neurotrauma care for the communities that we are proud to serve.