The American Culinary Federation Minneapolis and the Toby Foundation organize golf tournament for charity

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Toby Foundation hosted a charity golf event and has decided to collaborate with the American Culinary Federation (ACF) Minneapolis Chef's Chapter to award scholarships in memory of Toby Landgraf. This year marks the 33rd anniversary of the Toby Tournament, held at the MN Valley Country Club in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Monday, August 12, 2019.

Since 1986 the tournament's profits provide scholarships for Minnesota hospitality students, and the event has raised over $500,000 and aided over 500 Minnesota hospitality college students.

Toby Landgraf is the co-owner of Vader and Landgraf Corporation in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and an outstanding equipment salesperson. "Education is the key to everything," Toby is widely remembered for saying. As proof, many people still remember Toby's "new guy courses," which he conducted for many years for people new to the equipment sales industry. After Toby died in 1985 at the age of 38, his family continued on the practice.

Toby Foundation was established by a group of hospitality professionals in memory of their late colleague, The Toby Tournament is an opportunity for industry people to support higher education. The Toby Tournament committee has decided to collaborate with the ACF Minneapolis Chef's Chapter to award scholarships in memory of Toby Landgraf. Dennis McGuire will represent Toby Foundation on the ACF/MCC Scholarship Committee.

These scholarships will be given to Minnesota students throughout the Food Service program. The local foodservice industry benefits from granting awards to hospitality students at the University of Wisconsin-Stout and culinary students attending one of the two-year colleges in Minnesota by the Minneapolis ACF chapter.

For more detailed information regarding the tournament and the scholarship, make sure to check out the ACF Minneapolis Chef's Chapter official website.

