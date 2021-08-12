Get to Know Perspective, Inc., A Local Family Center in Minnesota

Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

ST LOUIS PARK, MN - Perspectives is a St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based human services organization that has received many awards for its work. This group has made significant strides in addressing some of the community's most serious social issues, racial inequalities in academic and social performance. Additionally, they provide several programs concerning case management, mental health, recovery support, and food and nutrition instruction. Here's a list of their existing programs:

Substance Use Treatment

Perspectives Outpatient Co-Occurring Treatment and Recovery Services is a program for moms who reside in the organization's Supportive Housing program. A culturally competent team will be engaged in this program, including chemical dependence counselors, mental health therapists, peer recovery coaches, certified nutritionists, and experienced case managers. These specialists then collaborate with women to address issues and set progressive objectives to assist them in achieving recovery and sobriety, secure housing, employment, and improved parenting abilities.

Mental Health

Homeless women, their children, and their families enrolled in the supportive housing program may benefit from the Mental Health Program. These women have been recommended to therapy by their case managers, child protective workers, or probation officers for adult offenders. The staff will also show a great deal of care for youngsters suffering from emotional and behavioral problems by offering family therapy services.

Kids Connection

Kids Connection eliminates obstacles to access and affordability for young students who have been impacted by homelessness, addiction, mental illness, abuse, and poverty. It includes drug/violence prevention, mental health care, arts, music, and technology programs. All curriculum components are taught by certified instructors using best practices.

