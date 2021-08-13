Gifts for Seniors: A helping hand for Twin Cities' elders

Sven Mieke/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Managed by an independent board of volunteer trustees, The organization offers donated gifts and life-affirming human contact to isolated seniors in the Minneapolis/St. Paul region and neighbouring areas with the help and support of volunteers and community partners.

Gifts for Seniors helps the elderly in Twin Cities with new, unopened presents each holiday season in many convenient metro locations from November to January. Donors and volunteers will gather these gifts and take them to an operating centre, sorted, inventoried and shown. These are not the only way to help the isolated seniors; there are plenty of different ways to contribute:

Monetary Donation

Each contributed dollar ensures that another lonely senior is given a careful gift and the gift of human interaction. Some of the most popular donations are Personal Care Spending Bundles, activity Spending Bundles, heated electrical blankets, etc. Further information about how to donate can be found here.

Shop with amazonsmile

The charity will receive automatic donations when for every purchase through AmazonSmile and choose Gifts for Seniors. It's free, it's simple, and every dollar counts towards making a difference. Contribute now by click on this link.

Become an Agency Partner

Gift for Seniors Cooperates with human service agencies and charitable groups that offer in-person visits and services to seniors in the Twin Cities area. Housing agencies, food delivery groups, visiting nurses, faith-based organizations, and many other organizations fall under this category.

