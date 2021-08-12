Top 3 instagramable Spots in Minneapolis

Nathana Rebouças/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Minneapolis is ideal for people looking for a one-of-a-kind photograph and some aesthetic to add to their Instagram feeds. This city has it all: rain, sun, and snow, from waterfalls to murals to sculptures, skylines, and amber boxes. Take a look at some of the city's most exquisite Instagram destinations :

Bob Dylan mural

The Bob Dylan painting on Hennepin and 5th St. in downtown Minneapolis, designed by artist Eduardo Kobra, can't help but grab the attention of every pedestrian. The paintings depict Bob Dylan, a Minnesota native and singer. Dylan grew raised a few hours north of the city, although he spent a brief portion of his childhood in Minneapolis. His song 'Along the Watchtower' is believed to have been inspired by an ancient Minneapolis water tower, now known as the Witches Hat Tower!

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

The Minneapolis Sculpture Garden is free to visit and open every day from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. When visiting the Garden, please keep a distance of at least 6 feet from other visitors.

The view of the Minneapolis skyline frames Spoonbridge and Cherry, a 50-foot-long fountain sculpture, will adding up the aesthetic of your Instagram feeds.

Minnehaha Falls

The Regional Park of Minnehaha Falls is a beautiful waterfall and the lower sections of Minnehaha Creek. When it comes to visiting this location, there is no bad time of year to go. It is sprawled with greenery in summers and covered with stunning displays of ice in winter. Walk along the routes through the river to catch their picturesque oasis within the urban surroundings.

