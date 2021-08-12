Virtual Event to Enjoy During the Walker Cinema's Temporary Closing Period

Felix Mooneeram /Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Walker Cinema is one of the most well-made movie spots in America. Their new, improved 21st-century Walker Cinema, renovated in 2012, has become a magnet for film enthusiasts. While the Walker Cinema is closed for the time being, the Moving Image department is presenting various online activities as follows :

Sound for Silents 2021: Film + Music on the Walker Hillside

Join Sound for Silents on the hillside after sundown for exciting live music and flicks on the big screen. This event is ideal for a summer night out!

In its sixth year, this summer's program features Minneapolis-based artist/producer FPA, whom the Current has dubbed "an arrangement extraordinaire." FPA will play her newly commissioned compositions for a captivating evening of music and cinema, using the Ruben/Bentson Moving Image Collection works. At 7 p.m., DJ Yonci Jameson will begin spinning songs till the sunsets.

30 Years of Walker Dialogues and Retrospectives

Investigate more than 60 in-depth profiles of filmmakers honored at the Walker Cinema during critical points in their careers. There are also essays and articles produced for the acclaimed series of intimate onstage interviews and film retrospectives from 1990–2020.

The Dialogue and Retrospective series (1990–2020) was initiated by Walker film and video curator Bruce Jenkins (1985–1999) To showcase the wide range of contemporary filmmakers, from experimental to documentary to worldwide. The program ran until 2020 under the direction of senior curator Sheryl Mousley, whose contributions reflected her global independent cinema movement interest.

