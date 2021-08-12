Save your back-to-school shopping receipts for valuable government subsidies

DaModernDaVinci/Pixabay

ST. PAUL, MN - With the start of a new school year approaching, parents and caregivers are reminded to retain receipts for school supply purchases to receive substantial K-12 tax benefits when filing their taxes the following year.

Minnesota families can use two tax breaks to help pay for their child's school expenses: the refundable K-12 Education Credit (income limitations apply) and the K-12 Education Subtraction (no income limits).

These programs minimize the amount of tax that parents pay and may result in a higher refund when submitting a Minnesota income tax return. Purchases must be for educational services or required resources to qualify. The child must be in kindergarten through 12th grade and attend a public, private, or home school and meet other requirements.

Remember to keep your receipts to claim your credit or deduction. The majority of educational instruction or material costs qualify, including:

1. Paper

2. Pens and notebooks

3. Rented or purchased educational equipment, such as musical instruments

4. After-school tutoring and educational summer camps conducted by a trained instructor

5. Computer gear (hotspots, modems, and routers) and instructional software (up to $200 for the deduction and $200 for the credit). However, Internet service fees are not counted.

"Purchasing school supplies is an investment that nearly every parent or caregiver in Minnesota makes on a yearly basis," Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty explained. "Saving receipts from these purchases, including distance learning needs, and claiming the K-12 Education Credit or Subtraction will help save money or increase a refund when it comes time to file taxes."

The family income requirements for the K-12 Education Credit are as follows:

1. If you have one or two children, your household income must be less than $37,500.

2. The household income must be less than $39,500 if there are three children.

3. If there are four or more children, the total will be increased by $2,000 for each subsequent child.

Taxpayers who are exempt from filing an income tax return must do so to receive a refund for any applicable education credit.

More than 33,000 households received the K-12 Education Credit last year, saving an average of $250. About 190,000 families received the K-12 Education Subtraction.

Please get in touch with Ryan Brown at 651-556-6397 or ryan.brown@state.mn.us if you require any additional information.

Learn more about the K-12 education tax credit by watching the video below.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.