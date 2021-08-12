Register for the Department of Revenue's September webinar on 2021 Minnesota tax form changes

Tumisu/Pixabay

ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Department of Revenue has planned a webinar to discuss Minnesota tax form adjustments for 2021.

The webinar will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CST on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity for questions and feedback.

The webinar will go over the Minnesota Department of Revenue's upcoming final 2021 Minnesota Individual Income Tax forms. They will also go over their near-final 2021 Minnesota business income tax forms, technical changes, and how to access resources. The webinar would also want to collect questions and feedback from attendees via these forms.

Some may be wondering if this webinar will discuss changes to the tax code. The Department, however, has stated that they will not but will discuss legislation changes in a separate webinar on December 9, 2021, closer to the filing season.

During the December webinar or by emailing taxlawchanges@state.mn.us, people can ask questions about legislative changes or other tax issues.

Please keep in mind that this webinar will be recorded, and the Department will post the tape, as well as the questions and answers, on their Tax Law Changes page.

To participate in this webinar, you must first register for it using this link.

The phone number: (415) 655-0003

The conference ID: 146 354 4505

Once you have registered, you will receive a confirmation email. On the day of the webinar, use the URL in your confirmation email to access the presentation. Use the phone number and conference ID number from your confirmation email to listen to the presentation audio.

