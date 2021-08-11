How to get vaccinated in Minnesota

Alachua County/Flickr

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Currently, the Minnesota Government has spread awareness and encourage residents to get vaccinated. Before getting the vaccine, there's something you need to know and prepare. Here's the guideline from the Minnesota Department of Health on how to prepare for vaccination.

First, you should find a location to get the vaccine because, the amount of vaccines is currently still limited, and is only available in several locations in Minnesota.

To find vaccine locations you can use the tools provided by the Minnesota Department of Health. You can find the locations which provide vaccines here.

https://www.vaccines.gov/

Alternatively, go to the Minnesota Vaccination Clinic website to find clinics through local public health agencies.

https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/clinic/search

The website above can also be used for you to arrange an appointment and connect with local vaccine providers in your area.

When you go to the Vaccine Center, bring a mask with you and wear it. Additionally, certain vaccination places may still require all visitors to wear a face mask, and don't forget to bring your legal ID and your immunization card if you are getting a second dose.

Furthermore, you may experience some side effects after vaccination. It's your body's response to the vaccine. But, if your body does not have any effects, that's not a problem as well.

Vaccination side effects include pain, swelling, or redness where the vaccine was administered, as well as feeling sore and sleepy a headache or a fever may be experienced by certain persons.

As a result, at least 2 weeks after the final dose of vaccination, your body will have developed full immunity.

If you have questions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, call COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053.