Plymouth citizens should be informed of National Emergency Alert System tests scheduled for August 11 afternoon

PLYMOUTH, MN - The Plymouth Fire Department has announced that National Emergency Alert System tests will be held on August 11 in the afternoon.

Chief G. Edward Bradley, Emergency Management Director Henry Lipe, and the Plymouth Fire Department made the news. He stated that the tests are not an emergency.

On August 11, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will conduct a national test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alert in collaboration with the Federal Communication Commission (FCC).

The goal of the test is to evaluate the ability of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) to receive and transmit a national message via radio and television and the ability of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) infrastructure to deliver a test message to mobile phones. In contrast to the previous statewide WEA test in 2018, most mobile phones would NOT display the test message.

During the EAS test, radios and TVs across the country may interrupt regular programming to play the EAS test message, which will last around one minute and be delivered in English or Spanish. The visual message, which will only be shown on televisions, will differ depending on the station. The message will comprise, at a minimum, the sender, the event, the location, the message's valid time, and the time the message was communicated.

The test message will only be received by specially set phones, will read: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System." No action is needed."

Only phones who have specifically opted-in to receive system test notifications will see the message, which will be in English or Spanish, depending on the language settings on the handset.

In contrast to the test messages, the general public would receive emergency alerts on their compatible phones in the event of an actual emergency (even if they had not opted in to receive test messages).

Visit here for more information on the FEMA test. More information about WEA and EAS can be found on their respective websites.

