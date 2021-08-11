The Minnesota Learning Health System Mentored Career Development Program available for September

Julia Koblitz/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Minnesota Learning Health System's Mentored Career Development Program has announced the fifth cohort of scholars for September 2021. MN-K12 LHS's scholar training program is one of 11 sponsored by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) and the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) to educate researchers to perform patient-centered outcomes research within learning health systems. M Health Fairview contributes extra money to the program.

Abbie Begnaud, MD

Dr. Begnaud is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Minnesota's Department of Medicine, Pulmonary Division, Allergy, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine. Her research interests include lung cancer screening implementation and usage to decrease health inequalities. She's looking at how accidental lung cancer screening results affect the overall health benefit. Since the beginning of 2013, she has led the implementation of the University of Minnesota Health Lung Cancer Screening Program.

Her objective as an MN-LHS student is to create a fairer health system emphasizing enhancing access to and implementation of lung cancer screening (LCS). Dr. Begnaud has an MD from the Health Sciences Center of Louisiana State University.

Allison Gustavson, DPT, PhD

Dr. Gustavson is a research-trained physical therapist and a current graduate student at Minneapolis VA"s Center for Care Delivery&Outcomes Research (CCDOR). Her research focuses on implementing science to encourage the utilization and dissemination of evidence-based practices and patients' focused results in healthcare systems, clinical procedures, and community services. As an apprentice healthcare system researcher, her objective is to develop a telehealthcare program to improve access for dementia patients to quality rehabilitation. Dr. Gustavson has a Ph.D. in Physical Therapy from the University of Minnesota and a Ph.D. in Reha-Colorado Sciences.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.