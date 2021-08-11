St. Louis Park PD's animal control

Nathalie Ehrnleitner/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN — The city of Saint Louis Park’s Police Department is asking the residents for assistance on local animal control. The Police Department already has some policies in place to control pets or stray animals in St. Louis Park’s neighborhoods. However, in order to control the animals successfully and effectively, the Police Department is requesting assistance from the city’s residents.

Some St. Louis Park residents have pets such as dogs or cats. In order for everyone to live harmoniously in the neighborhood, pet owners must comply with any animal control policies the city has in place.

There are 4 things the residents need to pay attention to. The first is getting licenses and permits for your dogs. The second is St. Louis Park dispatch line at 952.924.2618 for lost animals. The third is the public safety dispatcher at 952.924.2618 for unwelcome animal intruders. The last is the criteria for dangerous dogs according to the city code.

If your dog is 16 weeks or older, you must get it vaccinated for rabies and a dog license. If you are a St. Louis Park resident, the off-leash license is included. However, if you are not a resident, you must get the off-leash license separately.

If your pet is lost, immediately get in touch with the local animal shelters. The shelters are required to keep any stray animals for at least 5 days so the owner can look for them.

If a dog is aggressively hurting other domestic animals or people, the dog will be considered a dangerous dog. Especially, if the dog attacks without being provoked, or if its life is not in danger.

