Beware of Emerald Ash Borer

Sagar Patil/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN – The Emerald Ash Borer is invading trees in St. Louis Park. The city is trying to raise awareness of the existence of the invasive beetle from Asia. The city is providing information on the symptoms if a tree is infested, the effect of infestation, what the city is doing to mitigate the spread, and how to treat an infested tree and prevent infestation.

The Emerald Ash Borer, or EAB, is quite deadly to ash trees. If a tree is infested with EAB, its ability to transport water and nutrients will be disturbed. Once infested, the tree will die within a year or two. Knowing there are 51 parks in the city, and how easy EAB spreads, if the invasion is not managed properly, it would affect the well-being of St. Louis Park’s trees.

The city has been removing compromised trees, injecting large canopy ash trees, replanting various species with resilience to diseases, and educating residents about ash trees to manage the spread of EAB.

If an ash tree is infested, there will be some signs you would notice. The tree would have woodpecker damage, bark crack, d-shaped holes on the higher part of the tree, and yellowing leaves or bark loss.

If you have a large and healthy ash tree on your private property, it will be cost-effective to give treatment instead of removing or replacing it. The city also provides a discounted fee for the treatment as a part of its collaboration with Rainbow Treecare. You can contact them at 952.767.6920.

If you want to remove an infested tree, you must contact the city first before the removal. You can reach the natural resources at 952.924.2699 or mbahe@stlouispark.org.

To prevent EAB from infesting trees, you can avoid importing as firewood, move unlicensed firewood by MDA, and move any hardwood firewood from EAB quarantine areas. Also, you can equip yourself with knowledge on EAB and be more observant toward your surrounding trees.

