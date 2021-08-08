Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board water safety reminder

frank mckenna/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board would like to remind the residents to adhere to the beach ordinance to keep everyone safe and sound.

With 12 beautiful beaches, Minneapolis’ summer is full of water activities and other water recreational sites. The residents can fish, go to public pools and beaches, or visit Philips Aquatics Center.

Residents must take beach maintenance and ordinance seriously as beaches are natural recreation places. Their conditions are harder to control compared to man-made recreational centers. There are various aspects in beaches MPRB must consistently monitor, such as E. Coli level in the water. If the E. Coli level rises above the threshold, they can only close the beach and wait for it to settle down to normal again.

MPRB has several tips for the residents to spend time safely on the beach. It is advised not to swim if you or your children are sick and have diarrhea. You must avoid getting lake water in your mouth. Washing your hands before meals and after changing diapers is also highly advised.

It is suggested not to swim within 48 hours after rainfall due to high bacteria levels in the water. To prevent swimmer’s itch, you can shower before and after swimming and dry yourself immediately with a clean towel after getting out of the water.

As an addition, you probably can find blue-green algae in local lakes. Those are not algae, but bacteria, which can cause sickness to humans and animals. Lastly, as the majority of parks in Minneapolis are home to various species of turtles, please leave the turtles alone.

