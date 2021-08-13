Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board's guideline to pest management

Ante Hamersmit/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is doing everything in its power to keep Minneapolis’ trees free of pests. They want to do so with a safe method so the trees do not get any side effects from the treatment.

According to MPRB Integrated Pest Management Procedures, pest management is directed to trees at golf courses, gardens, parks and parkways, and neighborhood parks' athletic fields.

In order for trees to grow properly, they need to be protected from any forms of pests. MPRB’s Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is made to control or prevent pests from invading trees. The IPM adheres to the method that has the least impact on human health and the well-being of the environment.

To keep pests away, people need to know their life cycles, habitats, and natural predators. Once the understanding is at your fingertips, you will be able to select the suitable method to execute. Once, MPRB introduced ladybugs to take care of an aphid infestation. Keeping it natural and cost-effective is what MPRB looking for in pest management methods.

After you have a complete understanding of the pest, you can start to plan what method to use, scout the pest behavior and its impact on the tree, and then implement your plan into action.

It is encouraged to use natural predators to control the pests, have different plant species resistant to the particular pest, select a low-toxicity pesticide, prune and fertilize to reduce the pest impact, and change the habitat.

You should consider every option available before you make a decision, like which method is cost-effective and which technique is applicable to your current method. Last but not least, If the risks are acceptable or not to you and the impacts could be minimized.

If you have any questions, please call Park Maintenance at 612-230-6400.