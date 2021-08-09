Minnesota State Fair's Creative Activities Competition 2021

Edward Howell/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Minnesota State Fair's creative activities area offers an annual exhibition of the state's most delicate needlework, handcrafts, baking, and canning, as well as educational seminars. Only Minnesota residents are eligible to compete in this event. Registration is needed for ALL categories and must be completed online or by mail.

All online submissions must be registered online by August 10, 4:30 p.m. No submissions will be accepted after the deadline. Within ten days after the fair's conclusion, any errors or omissions must be notified. All exhibitors must have their registration confirmation with them at the specified drop-off dates and hours. At drop-off, a hard copy printed OR easily viewable on a mobile device will be needed.

Walk-in Mail Registration must include first name, last name, address, phone number, and description of each exhibit On an 8 1/2" x 11" sheet of paper and mail to: Competition Department - c/o: Creative Activities, Minnesota State Fair, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul, MN 55108. After that, the participant will receive a paper confirmation of your entries via USPS mail. For verification, Exhibitors must bring their registration confirmation with their entry.

All exhibits (other than baked goods) will be judged from Monday, August 16, to Saturday, August 21. Judges shall not award ribbons unless entries are considered worthy of merit. The State Fair has the right to refuse any proposed exhibits if it is undesirable, if there is too much room or if the Department's capacity has been achieved.

Visit the official website of the Minnesota State Fair for further details, or keep up with the recent updates by following their social media.