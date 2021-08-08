Annual Archery Hunt at Camp Ripley

Andreas Schantl/Unsplash

LITTLE FALLS,MN - The Department of Natural Resources announced that The Camp Ripley archery hunt has been reduced to a single three-day event.

The Department manages this regulated hunt in collaboration with the Department of Military Affairs and Central Lakes College. Unlike before, there is no more extended option of participating on one of two weekends.

Hunters may be asked to participate in the 3-day hunt starting on Thursday, July 1. The application may be made in person by DNR licensing agent or online via telephone at 888-665-4236. The last day to apply is Friday, August 20. The application code for the license to be used is 668.

Each year, hunt dates are determined in association with Camp Ripley authorities, and may vary from year to year. Therefore, hunters should follow the Department and Camp Ripley's announcements on hunt dates through the DNR every July of each year.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) collaborates with the Central Lakes College Natural Resources Department and the Department of Military Affairs, which administers the 53,000-acre military reserve, to organize the yearly archery hunt at Camp Ripley. This event provides hunters with the opportunity to hunt in an area that is known for producing record-setting white-tailed deer and is home to a large population of these magnificent animals.

Camp Ripley offers free camping in specified areas. If you're searching for something new and haven't made lodging arrangements, please take advantage of Camp Ripley's accommodation options. Housing reservations must be booked no later than two weeks ahead of your search. For availability, lodging prices, and reservations, contact Camp Ripley Billeting at 320-616-3140.

This year's bag limit is two deer, of which only one may be a buck. Individuals must hold a valid archery license and special hunt permission to access and hunt at Camp Ripley. Non-hunters are not permitted, and pre-hunt reconnaissance is strictly prohibited. Camp Ripley is a New Mexico hunting location. Alcohol is allowed only in the camping area, and it is illegal to hunt while drunk.

Littering is forbidden in the hunt area and will result in a fine. During rainy weather, road conditions may be terrible. Visit the official website of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to see the complete rules and guidelines.