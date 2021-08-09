The 2021 Minnesota State Fair debuts 7 cocktails

Marvin Meyer/Unsplash

MINNESOTA, MN - Minnesota State Fair debuts 56 new beverages in 2021, divided into many categories. In addition to fresh passion fruit, the Minnesota State Fair will include creamy and refreshing beverages, and feature 7 new cocktails. Here are the cocktails that will be presented at the Fair:

Blondie & Clyde

This blonde ale pays tribute to the infamous Bee's Knees drinks from the Roaring Twenties. Bent Brewstillery in Roseville, Minnesota, brewed it with a powdered honey rim and a 6.5% ABV, 20 IBUs. Blondie & Clyde can be found at The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the northwest part of the Veranda, Grandstand top level.

Kirby Pucker Watermelon Paloma

Inspired by the traditional Paloma cocktail, this beer is re-fermented with lactobacillus and finished with watermelon and salt. Contains 5 percent of ABV by the Eastlake Craft Brewery, Minneapolis, Minn. Outside The Garden, they can be found on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues.

Minnesota Mule Ale

Ginger and lime purees imitate the taste of the Moscow Mule in this lager. Contains 4.4 percent of ABV and brewed by Bald Man Brewing in Eagan, Minn. Coasters, situated on Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street in the Southeast

When Life Hands You Lemons-tini

Enjoy this sweet and sassy candied lemon martini with sparkling white wine and Lemonhead candies. This drink has the traditional vodka and triple-sec flavor essences. Best served cold. Contains 8% ABV, by the Cannon River Winery, Cannon Falls, Minn. Find this refreshing beverage in the Veranda, Grandstand top-level, northwest section.

Lavender Lemonade Bubble Trouble

This one is a delightful drink using Cannon River Sparkling Edelweiss wine and lavender-infused lemonade. It's served on ice with a touch of lavender garnish. Contains 11.7 percent ABV by the Cannon River Winery, Cannon Falls, Minn. Go to the Veranda, Grandstand top-level, and find this delicacy at the northwest section.

Minnesota Mule Cider

This gluten-free cider is made with Minnesota-grown apples and hand-squeezed lime and ginger. The outcome is peppery, lemony, and refreshing. Contains 7 percent ABV by the Sweetland Orchard Brewing, Webster, Minn. Located in Coasters, on the southeast corner of Carnes and Liggett.

Mobster Mule Bubble Trouble

This delightful cocktail combines sparkling Edelweiss wine, ginger beer, and sweet lime. 6.9 percent ABV Cannon River Winery, Cannon Falls, Minn. Meet them In the Veranda, Grandstand top-level, at northwest section.

