Foundrop: Solution for Minnetonka's lost and found items

Paul Postema/Unsplash

MINNETONKA, MN — Minnetonka Police have a new online tool to assist people in retrieving goods and animals that have been stolen and misplaced. The public can now use Foundrop.com to report and search for lost items.

The gap between discovered property and its legal owner poses a problem for law enforcement authorities. The enormous amount of time required to maintain and return such property is intimidating until the Foundrop website and app is invented.

This technology was able to reconnect a biker who had misplaced his bike while driving earlier this summer. The rider was able to see his bike on the Foundrop website of Minnetonka and contact the department and have it returned right away.

Foundrop revolutionizes how owners find their lost properties and, most important, memories and valuables. Users may log in or report their lost items using the free Foundrop app and website. Before they are lost, even owners may store assets. This simple process transfers information to the secure Foundrop cloud database to help the related agency recovering the missing stuff. Then the app will promptly notify the owner regarding their lost items.

The Minnetonka Police Department posts found property, such as bicycles, electronics, and pets, on foundrop.com or via the mobile app. Residents may report lost or stolen goods on foundrop.com or the mobile app and upload pictures of the item. These uploaded data will be evidence for other residence to browse through when they lost their belongings. When it comes to finding lost property, Minnetonka police are on the hunt. When the belongings are found, the department notifies the residents to locate missing or stolen items. Owners may then contact the police department to claim their lost property.

