Get ready for a new season of musicals at Minnetonka Theatre

Kyle Head/Unsplash

MINNETONKA, MN - Prepare to be amazed by Minnetonka Theatre's newest musical season as they perform your favorite musical titles this November.

As the theater wraps up their renditions of Circle Mirror Transformation, Mamma Mia!, and Clue, they are gearing up towards the next set of musicals that are going to be performed this season. This time, they're bringing Chicago and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to Minnesota. Artistic Director, Trent Boyum, has expressed his excitement about returning to an entire season of great musicals at the theater.

Regardless of how to engage in the theatrical program, this season will surely be fun. As auditions for Chicago are underway high school students are highly encouraged to apply! They are also welcome to join the crew for Chicago. Performing with Minnetonka Theatre is an excellent opportunity for students and a family-friendly activity!

The shows will be performed at Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101) with details as follows:

1) Chicago

This musical has won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the Academy Award for Best Picture. Broadway's longest-running American musical will visit the Minnetonka theatre's main stage in November and will be 2 hours and 30 minutes long with a 15-minute intermission.

Dates: ​​​​​​

November 6, 13, 19, 20 | 7:30pm

November 7, 14, 21 | 2:00pm

2) Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

This December, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be returning to Broadway. The show is one of the most popular Christmas musicals in the world. Be the first to witness hit tracks "Close Each Door," "One More Angel in Heaven," and "Any Dream Will Do!" performed right here in Minnetonka.

Dates:

December 4, 10, 17, 18 | 7:30pm

December 5, 12, 19 | 2:00pm

December 11 | 5:00pm