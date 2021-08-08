Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for international travelers

Hans Isaacson/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Exposure to infectious illnesses from viruses, germs, or pests may arise if you are traveling overseas. Diarrhea, malaria, hepatitis A and other developing diseases are significant infectious health risks for US citizens going overseas.

If you're local Minneapolis residents who look forward to traveling abroad, the Minnesota Department of Health shared their comprehensive guidelines on their official website.

This guideline will cover the whole traveling process from Pre-departure to the home-arrival. that might be very useful for residents who want to travel but worry about all the potential diseases that might be just a plane ride away from us.

Pre - Departure

Don't let any infectious disease prevent you from visiting friends and family, vacationing, or doing business. The best time to contact your primary care doctor or a travel clinic is 4–6 weeks before the trip. However, regardless of how many days you had before your departure, you should not avoid this step. There are some clinics that accept last-minute appointments as well.

On this pre-departure step, make sure to find out whether you need malaria, diarrhea, or other vaccinations or medications. The clinic may need to know every detail about the trip.

During Travel

There are several steps to follow during the travel after you have all of your pre-departure and emergency equipment. The primary thing is to wash your hands with soap and water frequently, especially before eating. Avoid a locally made ice cube, a raw or undercooked dish, or ingredients such as meat, fish, and shellfish. Drink only sealed/bottled water, or you need to boil the tap water before you consume it.

Post Arrival

If you feel sick after traveling and manage to have a fever within a month of coming home, consult a doctor. Always inform your healthcare professionals if you have recently been abroad, especially when you have visited a country with high cases of malaria, or experiencing diarrhea symptoms in the last 24 hours, diarrhea lasting two days or longer, or diarrhea with a temperature above 102°F (39°C).

