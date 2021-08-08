Eagan Art House to host projects entitled ART SPARK!

Andy Kelly/Unsplash

EAGAN, MN - Eagan Art House and its team realized that putting creative and art education activities on hold for 2020 was not an option. Although we all know that the world stopped during the outbreak, Their slogan, after all, is "Live Creatively." As a result, the team set to work creating programs and places to assist individuals in doing precisely that.

Since the pandemic is slowly shifting to a better state than last year, they're trying to apply everything they've learned to their programming future. The present studio that is set up at the Eagan Art House provides for safe social distance with a maximum of 8 potters at a time.

Classes began as solitary or virtual sessions, but gradually small-group sessions were reinstated. The pottery studio remained accessible for those who wanted to work alone and away from their peers. A total of five public art projects, which are currently in the design phases, were completed and placed by last year.

"We knew people needed a creative outlet more than ever during those early days and beyond," says Julie Andersen, Recreation Supervisor. Meanwhile, the Eagan Art House has been converted into a self-contained ceramics workshop, and other programs have relocated to local park shelters, drawing new students from across the community.

One of the upcoming programs is ART SPARK!, a series of free projects designed by premier artists of color and gender diversity. In June, a take-home kit inspired by artist Bisa Butler's work was picked up by over 100 residents, who then used the included supplies to create unique collages in her style. Plenty of upcoming projects will roll out throughout the summer.

Visit eaganarthouse.org to learn more about ART SPARK!, Eagan Art House's art education programs, and other ways to "Live Creatively".

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.