Minnesota Children's Cabinet Collaborative works for children welfare

MINNESOTA, MN - While Minnesota is a great place to live and work, many children of color, indigenous children, and children in Greater Minnesota face an opportunity gap that undermines the state's overall competitiveness.

Minnesota Children's Cabinet is an interagency collaboration tasked by the Governor with making Minnesota the most suitable environment for all children to grow up.

Governor Walz and Flanagan re-launched their Children's Cabinet on behalf of their Administration at Children's Center via Executive Order 19-34. The Children's Cabinet reviews programs, policies, and practices to ensure that all children benefit from equality.

The cabinet coordinates to align programs and strategies as well as promote action and accountability in Minnesota efforts to guarantee that every kid in Minnesota is ready for leadership regardless of their race. It will also try to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of government through harmonizing policies, programs, and services.

The cabinet will approach accountability through a results-based perspective in the areas of childcare and early education, educational opportunity, housing stability, and mental health and well-being.

Participation in education, responsibility, and action for children, families, local governments, tribes, and communities will be the priority of the cabinet. The prioritization is hoped ensure that the systems related to children and families can provide for the prosperity of every child.

Minnesota's long history of public-private cooperation also serves as an effective tool for addressing the state's children's needs. The fundamental method to accomplish this is through external advisory groups.

The Advisory Council on Cabinet Children and the State Early Education and Care Advisory Board are part of this. These external entities include youth and family perspectives, various and underrepresented groups, and tribal and county leadership.

