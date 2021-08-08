Re-opening of Local Community TV Station of Eagan

Ralph (Ravi) Kayden/Unsplash

EAGAN - Following a year-long shut down due to the epidemic, Eagan Television reopened its operations. In its Public Access Studio, housed inside Thomson Reuters, ETV added state-of-the-art cameras, new prompters, and powerful new video editing devices. Residents may produce their shows with a studio, editing suites, and all ETV equipment. ETV provides TV production courses and hands-on chances for individuals who wish to learn.

Eagan Television is a community television station—one that serves as a conduit for sharing locally produced content created by you, for you, or of interest to you. Additionally, residents and groups may submit their local programs and video tales for public viewing.

This community television provides free access to television production equipment to encourage free expression and community discussion. They also offer shooting courses, video editing, and a TV showing for a summer video camp explicitly devoted to young people.

Eagan's local people may discuss every aspect of their lives, such as a hobby, culture exploration, or simply a fantastic movie worth recommending. As long as copyright limitations are not in place and it is not libelous, residents of Eagan may submit programs reflecting a range of concerns and interests.

There are now three cable channels available for public access, community, and government programs such as City Council and advisory committee sessions. Despite not having commercial pricing authority, ETV personnel monitors customer service problems with local cable providers to resolves consumer complaints.

The Eagan City Council maintains a number of social media profiles. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor, Instagram, and YouTube for the most up-to-date information on events, job listings, public safety, and snow and construction warnings. Their social media sites are also an excellent way to interact with City employees and other Eagan residents.

