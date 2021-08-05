Washington County's Summer Tour Events

Oxana Melis/Unsplash

WASHINGTON, MN - Washington County works hard to offer a comfortable and healthy environment for its people and communities. The County recognizes that providing great local leisure positive activities will improve and maintain people's well-being throughout the pandemic. This summer, the county organized a variety of tour events for individuals of all ages throughout August. Check out the summer events mentioned below.

1) Summer Day Camp - Outdoor Skills - Ages 8-10

Washington County Parks looks forward to providing your kid with Summer Day Camps in 2021 as they follow MDH/ CDC and Washington County Guidelines for a fun, healthy, and safe experience. This camp is the perfect location for individuals who want to improve their survival skills or spend time outside!

Location: 1515 Keats Avenue North, Lake Elmo, MN 55042

Date & Time: August 5, 2021 |8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Rate: $145.00 (includes a car permit for drop-off and pick-up).

2) SUP Yoga

Enjoy a guided paddle around Square Lake County Park, north of Stillwater. During this 75 minute session, participants are equipped with equipment and taught Stand-Up Paddleboarding (SUP). All equipment and training are supplied. All SUP sessions need registration, and participants must be 14 years old and able to swim, and minors need to have an adult companion.

Location: 15450 Square Lake Trail North, Stillwater, MN 55082

Date & Time: August 7, 2021 | 9:00 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

Rate: $40/person, per class. A vehicle permit from Washington County Parks is needed. ($7/daily or $30/annual).

3) Nooks & Crannies Tour

The Washington County Historic Courthouse provides year-round guided and self-guided tours, as well as specialized excursions. Hear stories about people who lived and worked at the courthouse, visit places not normally accessible to the public, or take a walking tour of the neighborhood.

Tours are restricted to 10 people per tour guide to provide the most extraordinary experience. Large groups will be split up for tours. Don't hesitate to get in touch with 651-275-7075 to make arrangements for groups of 10 or more. Unscheduled tour groups may be requested to leave a guide behind.

Location: 101 West Pine Street, Stillwater, MN 55082

Schedule: On some holidays, the Historic Courthouse is closed. Call beforehand.

Rate: $10.00 per person

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.