Explore Unique Bookstores in Minnesota for Unforgettable Experience

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Choosing a book to buy in a store gives a sensation of its own. Besides being able to find another one except for your wish list, smelling the aroma can give pleasure. How lucky you are in Minnesota! There are unique bookstores that will take your time to linger. Let’s check below to find out!

• Moon Palace Books

This popular bookstore in Twin Cities was opened in 2012. Five years later, moved to new space which was significantly bigger than before. Moreover, shelves and transaction process are the other element that is upgraded.

Enjoyable is an impression since 110-seat music venue and food, as well as beverage, are provided for you. However, pizza is the recommendation menu you can order at in-house restaurant, Geek Love Café. You may have interested in various souvenirs that bookstore offer.

Visit https://moonpalacebooks.com/ to explore more.

• Birchbark Books

A cozy little blue is the impression of this bookstore. Now that it is located on quiet little strip, “locus for Indigirati” is selected as concept. Interact regularly through book discussion with writers, journalists, and historians, therefore, is a realization of ecological responsibility.

In bookstore which is founded by famed Minnesota author, Louise Erdrich, child-friendly is the other feature. “Hobbit hole” is served for them to play in. Also, digital gift cards and audiobooks are special services for you.

Visit https://birchbarkbooks.com/ to explore more.

• The Irreverent Bookworm

Homey is the atmosphere once you enter this bookstore. You are also allowed to bring well-behaved dog. The special services you will get are interesting events, child-friendly area, and fun bookish item.

Used and new books are provided for you in-store or online. In addition, The Irreverent Bookworm is the lifelong dream and campaign for the importance shop at an independent bookstore of the founders.

Visit https://irrevbooks.com/ to explore more.

