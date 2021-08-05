Community Education and Outreach Programs to Prevent Crime by Police Department of Shakopee

Bill Oxford/Unsplash

SHAKOPEE, MN – Ability, desire, and opportunity are crime triangles in which can motivate someone to do. According to the police department of Shakopee, a significant way to cope with that problem is an intense approach through community education and outreach. Moreover, its realization is in the form of the following programs.

• Recovery Assistance

Drug and alcohol treatment will be covered by this scholarship up to $3000. There are several requirements to receive: Shakopee’s resident, take residential or outpatient treatment at least 30 days at Five Stars Recovery Center, Sage Prairie, Haven Chemical Health Systems or Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, behave well during treatment and be cooperative with police department regarding monthly development.

For further information, visit https://www.shakopeemn.gov/public-safety/police-department/crime-prevention/recovery-assistance.

• Graffiti Prevention & Removal

Vandalism reports during the past several years in the city continue to increase. City Code 130.11 states that ten days is the maximum toleration for property owners to remove the graffiti after receiving notice. If they don’t so, there are fines for them. However, before removing the agenda comes, you may submit a written request for a hearing to elaborate on why the graffiti should not be removed.

For prevention tips and how to report vandalism, visit https://www.shakopeemn.gov/living-here/report-a-problem.

This kind of non-profit 501c3 corporation provides police departments with comprehensive help regarding preventing, deter, and fight crime, including equipment, supporting special police programs, funding rewards, and informant payments.

Everyone can participate in supporting the fund. Call Crime Prevention Office at 952-233-9441 to get more information.

This program is funded by local law enforcement agencies and the Scott County Drug Prevention Task Force, ChooseNotToUse. The aim is for a safe use campaign in terms of medicine and medical equipment. To participate, drop those items anytime at Scott County Sheriff’s Office Main Lobby, 301 Fuller St., Shakopee, MN 55379.

Access https://www.shakopeemn.gov/public-safety/police-department/crime-prevention/take-it-to-the-box to explore terms and conditions, procedures, and essential notes.

