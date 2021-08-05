The Plymouth Police Department offers tips for reducing crime during the summer

Thomas Hawk/Flickr

PLYMOUTH, MN – While crime can occur at any time of year, certain reported offenses seem to increase as the weather warms, and the Plymouth Police Department gives advice to help prevent them.

Most crimes of opportunity, such as items stolen from automobiles and homes, increase in frequency during the summer months. Most burglaries in Plymouth are unforced, which means that the burglar took advantage of a residence that was left unattended by the occupants. Thieves have been known to utilize garage door openers from unlocked cars to gain access to homes in rare instances.

Homeowners can lessen the likelihood of these crimes occurring by exercising basic safety behaviors and always locking up their belongings. The Plymouth Police Department recommends the following crime prevention advice to people as they prepare for the summer months:

If at all feasible, park cars in a locked garage.

If cars must be parked in a driveway, make sure that the doors are locked and that all valuables are removed from the vehicles before parking.

When away from home, homeowners should make their homes appear occupied by utilizing light timers and locking their garage door openers.

Take into consideration installing an alarm system and/or video cameras;

Install locks on windows and secure sliding doors;

Install high-quality deadbolt locks on entrances and garage service doors;

Increase the use of external lights; and

Report suspicious activity.

The Plymouth Police Department, founded in 1958, is responsible for enforcing federal and state laws as well as city ordinances, including those governing animals, noise, nuisances, and alarm systems.

Along with coordinating a range of crime prevention initiatives for individuals, businesses, and schools, the Plymouth Police Department also responds to traffic accidents, medical emergencies, and other emergency service requests.

The Plymouth Police Department's purpose is to offer outstanding safety and service to the community by reducing crime and improving the standard of living.

Contact information

Plymouth Police Department Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd

Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Phone: 763-509-5160

Email: police@plymouthmn.gov

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.