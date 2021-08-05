Fresh Energy Minnesota: Virtual benefit breakfast about 'The New Climate Economy' will be held this October

@FreshEnergy/Twitter.com

ST. PAUL, MN - The Fresh Energy organization will hold the Virtual Benefit Breakfast, "Future Focus: The New Climate Economic," which will occur on Thursday, October 14. Please consider joining their greatest event of the year.

In this intriguing talk, Fresh Energy is delighted to welcome award-winning climate tech entrepreneur Donnel Baird, who will share his insights on how bold public policy may propel private markets toward a balanced and carbon-neutral for our future energy production.

Donnel Baird, the CEO of Brooklyn-based BlocPower, demonstrates that businesses can combat carbon emissions while also earning a profit and creating jobs that are sufficient to support a family. Building owners and inhabitants benefit from his company's electric heat pump technology and novel financing techniques to remove fossil fuels from buildings, particularly affordable housing while improving indoor air quality and lowering expenses for building owners and tenants.

This event will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 8:00 am until 9:00 a.m. through Zoom and promptly at 8:00 a.m. However, the log-in time is 7:45 a.m.

Please reserve your spot before September 30, 2021. Then, you can click on the register or sending an email to Jillian Theuer at theuer@fresh-energy.org to confirm your attendance.

A suggested minimum donation of $125 has been established. Participants are limited. Before the event, registrants will receive an email with a link to the webinar.

Please note that there is no price to register for this event; however, you will be requested to donate at some point during the program.

All of the funds from this amazing event will go toward Fresh Energy's efforts to accelerate the transition to a more equitable carbon-neutral economy in Minnesota, the Midwest, and the world.

If you cannot join us on October 14, you can also donate to help our cause through our online donation page.

You can contact Leigh Onkka at onkka@fresh-energy.org or 651 726 7572 if you are interested in sponsoring or serving as a table captain for the 2021 Benefit Breakfast.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.