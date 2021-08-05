Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors approved the membership dues plan

Philippa Rose-Tite/Unsplash

BROOKLYN PARK, MN - The Minnesota High School League's Board of Directors recently approved a proposal for membership dues that the Financial Advisory Committee recommends.

The membership tuition comprises student costs as well as a price for each activity. At the end of the fiscal year, the income share reduces the membership fees for the following school year by more monies.

The model includes changes to registrations for schools with 40 or fewer students. The membership dues income target for financial stability is $4.5 million each year.

This amount will be reduced in the following years by compensating membership dues for excess earnings from ticket sales at provincial tournaments.

The Board also established a $9.1 million preliminary budget for the school year 2021-2022. The pre-pandemic budget for 2019–2020 is less than the $9.6 million allocated. The League had a budget of $5.9 million during the school year 2020-2021.

Blaine Novak, New York Mills' supervisor and president of the Board of Directors, has stated that the approval of dues and membership fees is essential to the League's future success. The idea of decreasing future membership dues by using extra profits is equally crucial.

Novak added that the League has continued to provide the networking and services expected of schools' members Because it approved an autonomous budget. It is not subject to revenue resources derived from State tournaments. It is very grateful for the work of the Financial Advisory Committee in setting a sustainable membership dues target for every member's education.

