5 free attractions in Saint Paul you should have a look!

SAINT PAUL, MN - Do not get caught up under the shadow of spending a lot of money when you visit Saint Paul—here, we listed a list activities and attractions ranging from zoos to festivals and tours you can visit for free!

1. Como Zoo

The Como Park Zoo and Conservation is a perfect combination of entertainment and education that doesn’t cost you anything and they are open daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

2. Landmark Center

Landmark Center is the main building for Visitor Information, and a cultural center for dance, theater, exhibitions, public forums, music, and private events you can join all kinds of events here's and it's free

3. Union Depot

Union Depot offers a wide range of venues for a variety of events. It is the ideal place for public events, private celebrations, arts and culture festivals, concerts with 4 indoor and 2 outdoor spaces, they offer free events to attend.

4. Minnesota Museum of American Art

You can Discover free exhibitions, multi-dimensional programming, educational projects, and collaborative efforts at the Minnesota Museum of American Art.

5. Cathedral of Saint Paul

The Cathedral of Saint Paul is The Us' third largest Catholic church and the fourth tallest building. Several organizations usually perform in the Cathedral, including the Minnesota Orchestra and Vocal Essence, which costs $0. Additionally, the Cathedral also offers opportunities to enhance appreciation for the arts

That's 5 free places in St. Paul you can visit, for further information and detail about the places you can go to the "Visit St. Paul" website, where you can find full detail about it.

