MINNEAPOLIS, MN—To assist communities in managing ash for the Emerald Ash Borer, or in short EAB, on public land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will accept applications from local units of government within the state.

A total of $1.6 million in the general fund and Heritage Enhancement Account funds will be made available to fund 2-year-projects. No financial minimum amount can be requested by applicants. The maximum amount that can be financed is $100,000.

All local units of government in Minnesota are eligible to apply, including cities and counties, regional authorities and joint powers boards, municipalities as well as Tribal nations and parks and recreation boards in first-class cities.

There are 3 activities that qualify in this project, namely tree inventories made available to the public, a management strategy that incorporates an EAB component is being developed, tree removal, and stump grinding as well as tree replacement.

The applications must include an equivalent of 25% of the overall project funding. The match may be in-kind, monetary, or both. The deadline for the application is on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Applicants' grant applications will be reviewed and evaluated by the DNR's Urban & Community Forestry Team, which will then prioritize the submissions. The UCF Grants Steering Committee will suggest projects and grant amounts to the University of Central Florida administration.

Final award decisions are made by the Department of Natural Resources, which will examine all committee recommendations. By Monday, August 30, 2021, grantees will be notified. If they are selected, grantees will only be able to incur eligible expenditures after the grant contract has been completely executed.

For further information about eligible applicants and how to apply related to this program, please visit https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/grants/forestmgmt/preparing-eab-grants.html.

