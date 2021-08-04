Your Input Matters to Wright County's Development

Valery Tenevoy/Unsplash

WRIGHT COUNTRY, MN - The County's Park and Recreation Department is looking forward to receive public input on their development plan. They are in the midst of composing a comprehensive master plan. The plan includes the current parks and facilities evaluation, and possible future development for its operations, facilities, enhancements, and programs.

The Park and Recreation Department is eager to hear what the people and visitors of Wright County have to say about the parks and recreation programs. They want to know what should be prioritized in the plan according to the people. By December 2021, the master plan should be ready. So, people still have time to let them know what's on their minds.

The Wright County Parks and Recreation system consists of 4,717 acres of land. 12 miles corridor trails, 70 miles park trails, 14.25 miles mountain bike trails, 20 miles equine trails are large parts of the facilities. It also has an environmental education facility, campgrounds, picnic shelters, fishing piers, restrooms, volleyball courts, golf courses, and horseshoe pits.

With a total of around $32 million in value, the park and recreation system is established for citizens and guests as well. Any visitors should be able to enjoy and appreciate the natural and cultural resources of the County through the park and recreation system.

There are 3 ways for the people to give input on the development master plan. First, people can provide input by filling out an online survey. Second, people can comment on an interactive map. Third, people can submit their comments in the draft recommendations and priorities. However, the third option is not available until October or November 2021.

