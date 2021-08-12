What you should know as a new Renville resident

Egor Myznik/Unsplash

RENVILLE, MN – Moving to a new city can be a great experience. It will be better if you already have knowledge and information on the dos and don'ts. If you're new to Renville, the City provides all the information required to assist new residents in settling in.

As a new resident, it is important to know where to get your housing and utilities, such as water, electricity, gas, internet, or even TV cable. Other than the basic utilities, Renville's waste management is also important to note. If you have cats or dogs as pets, you need to understand Renville's animal control ordinance as well.

For the water or sewer bills, you will be mailed to your accounts on the first business day of each month. You must pay the bills before the next meter reading on the 15th of each month. Failure to comply will lead you to a penalty. In addition, the sump pump must not drain down the sewer but to the outside of your house.

For your electricity, you can contact Xcel Energy at 800-895-4999. For internet access, you can contact CenturyLink at 855-234-1903 or other providers (Arvig at 888-221-0550, Frontier at 855-668-5959, MVTV at 320-564-4807, HughesNet at 877-643-0061, Lightbeam at 320-523-6363) of your choice.

If you own dogs or cats, you must have pet tags or a kennel license. There are two options for pet tags, annual pet tags and lifetime pet tags. For annual titles, it costs $8.00 per pet. For lifetime tags, it costs $30.00 per pet. If you have more than three animals, you need to get a kennel license at $100.00. In addition to that, your dogs and cats must be leashed and not allowed to run at large.

