New masking guideline to respond to Delta variant and case rises in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Start from 3 August, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter have issued a new masking guideline for all the residents in twin cities.

According to new findings, the delta variation has a higher rate of transmission among both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents, and the Centers for Disease Control (DCD) give recommendations and encouragement to using masks when indoors and requiring to wear a mask for those in City-owned buildings and City staff.

Currently, Minneapolis faces “substantial” transmission with a seven-day case rate of 78.6 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people data from July 30, and health experts expect this number continues to rise.

As a result, The CDC recently published recommendations for fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in places where COVID-19 transmission is (substantial) with >50 per 100,000 cases or (high) with >100 per 100,000 cases.

Hence, the government has been issued a new policy for Minneapolis City buildings and staff, here's the new policy and will effective from Aug. 4, 2021:

- All the people inside all buildings and facilities owned or operated by the City of Minneapolis, including Minneapolis City Hall shall be required to cover their nose & mouth with a mask or cloth face.

- Additionally, all City employees able to medically tolerate a face-covering shall be required to cover their nose & mouth with a mask or cloth face covering

Furthermore, according to the Minneapolis Health Department Officials and city leader's announcement they will continue to revisit this recommendation in the coming weeks and will continue to track transmission rates, hospitalizations, deaths, and rising vaccination rates in the city and region.

